New top matches have been revealed for next Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City, and the Grand Slam Rampage. Both two-hour episodes will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

It was announced at tonight’s AEW Rampage tapings, which will air on Friday night, that Chris Jericho will challenge ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at the Grand Slam Dynamite.

Jericho interrupted a promo by Castagnoli and said the one place he’s never been World Champion at is ROH. He then said he wants to win his “ocho” World Title because seven isn’t enough. Castagnoli accepted the challenge.

This will be the first Jericho vs. Castagnoli TV singles match since 2016, and their fifth TV singles match ever. Jericho defeated the former Antonio Cesaro on the April 1, 2013 WWE RAW episode, then Castagnoli got the win back on the May 17, 2013 SmackDown. Castagnoli defeated Jericho on the June 6, 2016 RAW, then Jericho picked up a win over Castagnoli on the July 19, 2016 WWE Draft edition of SmackDown. They have also wrestled numerous non-televised live event bouts against each other, and several multi-man matches.

The House of Black’s Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Sting and Darby Allin in a No DQ match was also announced for next week during tonight’s Rampage tapings. This match will air on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage, which tapes next Wednesday night after Dynamite.

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will also team up on next week’s Rampage, to face “everyone Mark Sterling has” to put up against them. This will likely be Josh Woods and Tony Nese, but it was indicated that there could be more members to Team Sterling, making it a Handicap Match, perhaps even Sterling himself.

After Joe fought off Nese to retain over Woods at tonight’s Rampage tapings, Joe was double teamed until Wardlow made the save. They went to attack Sterling but Nese and Woods pulled him to safety. Joe and Wardlow faced off but then had a show of respect. Joe then delivered a post-show promo and revealed that he and Wardlow will team up to go after “everyone Mark Sterling has.” Joe said their battle cry has been heard, so he and Wardlow will bring war to every arena they go to because “we run things now.” This promo brought on a “WardJoe” chant from the Albany, NY crowd.

It was also announced that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will face Diamante next week in New York City. It wasn’t clear if the title will be on the line, or if this will air on Dynamite or Rampage, but our correspondent believed that it may be on Rampage. The match was made after Cargill cut a promo and complained about having no competition. Diamante interrupted and issued a challenge for New York City next week, and said she won’t be coming alone.

Below are the updated line-ups for next week’s shows:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Darby Allin in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante (could air on Dynamite)

