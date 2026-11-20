TNA Wrestling has crowned multiple new champions.

The company held its latest television tapings on Thursday, November 19, at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with matches filmed for upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT.

Two championship changes took place during the tapings, as AJ Francis and Elayna Black both captured gold.

Francis defeated Jason Hotch to become the new TNA International Champion. The title change comes after Francis had been confronting Hotch on television in recent weeks, making it clear that he had his sights set on the championship.

Meanwhile, Black defeated M By Elegance to capture the TNA Knockouts Television Championship.

Black had been targeting The Elegance Brand in recent weeks, taking advantage of the growing tension between M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance.

Both championship victories were taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT and have not yet aired on television.

The title changes are expected to be featured on upcoming broadcasts of the weekly TNA Wrestling program.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.