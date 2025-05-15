Multiple new matches have been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Coming out of the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break and AEW Collision: Beach Break taping at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday night, the card for AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 is starting to take shape.

Featured below is the advertised lineup following the double-shot on May 14, with some matches yet to be made official on television yet due to the taping:

* Anarchy In The Arena (Jon Moxley & Gabe Kidd & The Young Bucks & Marina Shafir & The Death Riders vs. Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland & Powerhouse Hobbs & Willow Nightingale & Kenny Omega & The Opps)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page (Owen Hart Cup Final)

* Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter (Owen Hart Cup Final)

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (AEW Tag-Team Titles)

