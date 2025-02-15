AEW Grand Slam: Australia was a newsworthy event.

Along with the addition of two new matches for AEW Revolution 2025, some more news came out of AEW’s first trip “Down Under” for the aforementioned Grand Slam show, as well as the taping for the AEW & ROH: Global Wars special event.

During the taping, new matches and segments were officially announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the February 19, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program:

* The Ops vs. The Patriarchy

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

* MJF and Hangman Page go face-to-face

For complete AEW Grand Slam: Australia spoilers, click here.

For complete ROH Global Wars spoilers, click here.