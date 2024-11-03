New number one contenders to the men’s and women’s titles on WWE Raw were determined in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

As noted, WWE taped the November 4 episode of Raw at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 3.

During the taping, a Women’s No. 1 Contender Battle Royal took place to determine the next challenger to WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. In the end, it was Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY who got her hand raised, earning the next title shot at The Judgment Day member.

In the main event of the show, Damian Priest emerged victorious in a No. 1 Contender Fatal-4-Way match to earn the next shot at reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The match ended when Priest got the win after Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins, who along with Dominik Mysterio and Sheamus, were the other three participants in the bout.

