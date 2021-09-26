Below are results to yesterday’s NJPW Autumn Attack tapings, which will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG. Thanks to F4Wonline for sharing. Spoilers ahead.

-The DKC/Kevn Knight/Lucky ali vs. Jordan Clearwater/AJZ/Will Allday ended in a no-contest

-Rocky Romero/Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson

-David Finlay defeated Yuya Uemura

-Chris Dickinson defeated Alex Coughlin

-Chris Bey/Taiji Ishimori/Hikuleo/El Phantasmo defeated Lio Rush/Juice Robinson/Clark Connors/TJP

-Tom Lawlor defeated Ren Narita to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser

-Will Ospreay defeated Karl Fredericks. TJP joins the United Empire afterwards.

-Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles