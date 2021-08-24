Tonight’s post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT will feature the return of Danny Burch.

Oney Lorcan, who was absent for just a few recent NXT TV episodes, also returns on the show. Tonight’s opening match features Ridge Holland defeating Timothy Thatcher in singles action. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa checked on Thatcher in the ring but he was shoved by Holland. This led to Holland and Pete Dunne brawling with Ciampa and Thatcher. Burch and Lorcan then ran down and made the save. The heels left Ciampa and Thatcher laying to end the segment.

Burch has been out of action since he and Lorcan retained the NXT Tag Team Titles over Finn Balor and Karrion Kross on the March 17 NXT TV episode. Burch suffered a separated shoulder in that match, when he and Lorcan took a double suplex from Kross, and was forced to go on the shelf. The NXT Tag Team Titles were then declared vacant until current champions MSK won them in a Triple Threat at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 on April 7.

Tonight’s NXT show will also feature the TV debut of Xyon Quinn, formerly known as Australian rugby star Daniel Vidot. Quinn will wrestle Boa in singles action.

Quinn signed with the company in May 2018 after quitting rugby to pursue a pro wrestling career. He has worked around 30 matches since debuting at a NXT live event in November 2018, but still has not made his NXT TV debut, until now. Quinn did work the April 24, 2020 SmackDown episode, losing to Sheamus. Quinn also worked the July 16 SmackDown taping when he and Odyssey Jones took a loss to Harry Smith and Austin Theory in the dark match.

