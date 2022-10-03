The feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis will continue during tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. There is an angle planned for tonight that will feature a birthday cake to celebrate Miz’s 42nd birthday on October 8.

It’s believed that Miz vs. Lumis will be announced for Extreme Rules tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

On a related note, it appears there is also some sort of injury angle planned for tonight’s episode. Word is that one wrestler is scheduled to be sent to the trainer’s room during the show, and another wrestler will be using a walking boot.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins and Riddle come face-to-face before the Fight Pit with a No Contact Clause

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

