WWE will be making some big announcements tonight.

Real big.

As noted, the company returns to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky this evening at 8/7c for this week’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, one source is reporting that tonight’s broadcast will include two big announcements for next week’s show.

Firstly, the rivalry between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and his former “childhood hero” turned enemy, Ron Killings, a.k.a. R-Truth, will step up in a big way, as the two will run back their WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match on next week’s WWE SmackDown show.

Also expected to be announced for the June 20 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. is the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus.

