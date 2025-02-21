– Tickets for TNA Wrestling’s WrestleMania 41 Week pay-per-view in Las Vegas, NV., TNA Unbreakable 2025, are officially on-sale as of today, Friday, February 21, 2025. You can purchase tickets online at UNLVTickets.com.

– TNA Wrestling will once again tape episodes of TNA iMPACT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. tonight. For complete spoilers from the TNA iMPACT taping for the 2/27 show, click here.

– During the TNA iMPACT taping at Full Sail University on Thursday night for the February 27 episode, new matches were announced for the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for March 14 in El Paso, TX. Added to the lineup is Moose vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the TNA X-Division Championship, as well as Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy & TBA vs. The System & The Colons. Previously announced for the 3/14 PPV in “The Lone Star State” is the return from suspension of Nic Nemeth, Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade for the TNA Knockouts Championship, as well as Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz & Ace Austin.