Some more information regarding tonight’s WWE SmackDown show in “The Lone Star State” has surfaced.

Ahead of the Friday, February 13, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live at 8/7c on SyFy Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, a report has surfaced regarding a pair of top non-SmackDown names being spotted backstage.

One source is reporting that top WWE Raw Superstar Liv Morgan, as well as former WWE NXT World Champion and the newest addition to the WWE main roster without an appointed brand, Oba Femi, are backstage at the American Airlines Center.

The report noted that Morgan is scheduled to appear.

Whether or not Femi appears live, or gets the video package treatment like he did on WWE Raw this past Monday night, remains to be seen.

(H/T: Fightful Select)