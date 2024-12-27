Some updates have surfaced regarding plans for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the final episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show for 2024, some updates regarding plans for the show have surfaced, including some expected matches.

Heading into tonight’s show, the only thing advertised is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

In an update, Wrestle Votes is reporting that the 12/27 show tonight in Tampa, FL. will also feature Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae.

Additionally, Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration is scheduled for the show.

