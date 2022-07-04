Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank and Independence Day edition of WWE RAW is currently scheduled to feature a July 4th cookout segment.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the cookout segment is scheduled to include a hot dog eating contest. There are also elements that include flip-cup, corn-hole, Connect 4, and other party games.

Otis is scheduled to have one “disgusting spot” during the segment.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

* The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul

