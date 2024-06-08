Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

– Bloodline Anointment Ceremony

– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller

– Cody Rhodes Promo

– LA Knight vs Carmelo Hayes

– Bayley Promo

– SPOILER Main Event

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

– Jessika Karr is scheduled to referee the main event.

– Jade Cargill vs Indi Hartwell was changed to a tag team match earlier tonight in a Digital Exclusive.

– There were other changes to tonight’s show made throughout the day, including the main event.

– Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, The Bloodline, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are all set for tonight’s show.

– Tegan Nox vs Blair Davenport is scheduled for a pre-show dark match.

– Andrade vs Tommaso Ciampa and Andrade vs Ricochet are scheduled to be taped for WWE Speed.

– Carlito vs Rey Mysterio is set for a post show dark match.

SPOILERS:

– SPOILER MAIN EVENT: Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs The Bloodline

– Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are set to be involved in Bayley’s promo.

– B-Fab and Paul Heyman are scheduled to be ringside for the main event.

– Tommaso Ciampa and Austin Theory are set to be ringside for Gargano vs Waller.

– All matches on tonight’s show are set for two segments.