Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.
ANNOUNCED LINEUP:
– Bloodline Anointment Ceremony
– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
– Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller
– Cody Rhodes Promo
– LA Knight vs Carmelo Hayes
– Bayley Promo
– SPOILER Main Event
BACKSTAGE NOTES:
– Jessika Karr is scheduled to referee the main event.
– Jade Cargill vs Indi Hartwell was changed to a tag team match earlier tonight in a Digital Exclusive.
– There were other changes to tonight’s show made throughout the day, including the main event.
– Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, The Bloodline, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are all set for tonight’s show.
– Tegan Nox vs Blair Davenport is scheduled for a pre-show dark match.
– Andrade vs Tommaso Ciampa and Andrade vs Ricochet are scheduled to be taped for WWE Speed.
– Carlito vs Rey Mysterio is set for a post show dark match.
SPOILERS:
– SPOILER MAIN EVENT: Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs The Bloodline
– Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are set to be involved in Bayley’s promo.
– B-Fab and Paul Heyman are scheduled to be ringside for the main event.
– Tommaso Ciampa and Austin Theory are set to be ringside for Gargano vs Waller.
– All matches on tonight’s show are set for two segments.