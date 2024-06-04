Tonight’s episode of NXT will be taking place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast live on the USA Network. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing several behind-the-scenes spoilers for the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.

ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

-Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

-NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-An inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

-North American Women’s Title Summit

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-As with last week’s edition of NXT, there was an increased focus on secrecy before tonight’s show, with only incomplete rundowns being available. There was also more restrictions on the flow of information backstage.

-We are told that Shawn Michaels stepped in during one segment during rehearsals as a placeholder. We have not been able to confirm what segment or who he would be stepping in for, but Brennan has previously been told Shawn steps in for surprises only.

-Amongst the NXT talent that Brennan spoke to before tonight’s show, there was a general sense of excitement heading into NXT Battleground this weekend.

-A significant ladder element was initially planned for the North American Women’s Title Summit early on in the day.

-For those asking about Joe Hendry possibly showing up on NXT television, we hadn’t heard of any other TNA talent being seen in Orlando ahead of tonight’s show. Jordynne Grace’s match with Stevie Turner is set to open tonight’s show.

-Shawn Michaels was said to be ‘very secretive’ about tonight’s show backstage, with one NXT source telling Brennan to expect “a crazy show.”

-We had heard of at least one pitch for Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler’s NXT Underground match to take place inside a UFC Octagon at Battleground, but have not heard if this is officially planned for NXT’s visit to the UFC Apex this weekend.

-An NXT Title defense for Trick Williams and at least one other match are expected to be announced for NXT Battleground. We have not been able to confirm what this other match will be as of this writing.