Tonight’s NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will broadcast live on the USA Network. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing spoilers on the matches and segments for tonight’s program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

LINEUP:

– Wes Lee vs Josh Briggs

– Karmen Petrovic vs Shayna Baszler

– Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs No Quarter Catch Crew

– Michin vs Arianna Grace

– Supernova Sessions w/ Trick Williams

– Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

– Women’s Combine*

– Duke Hudson vs Lexis King*

– NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez vs Chelsea Green

Spoilers

– The Women’s Combine and Duke Hudson vs Lexis King are listed for the same segment.

– Ridge Holland is set to be involved in Duke Hudson vs Lexis King.

– Ivar and Oba Femi are both listed to be involved in Wes Lee vs Josh Briggs.

– The D’Angelo Family are listed to be involved for the tag team bout.

– Lola Vice and Natalya are both listed to be involved in Karmen Petrovic vs Lola Vice.

– Ava is the only name listed for the women’s combine, along with a graphics element.

– As previously reported, Mike Rome will be on the call for tonight’s NXT.

– The Women’s Title match, Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley and Wes Lee vs Josh Briggs are all listed for two segments.

– Shawn Spears is listed as a co-producer on two matches from Level Up tapings.