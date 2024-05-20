Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place in Greesboro, North Carolina and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below are match and segment spoilers courtesy of Fightful Select.

Lineup:

Sami Zayn promo

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon

QOTR: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

Tag Titles: Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth

Becky Lynch promo

SPOILER MATCH

KOTR: Jey Uso vs. Gunther

BACKSTAGE NEWSChad

Patton is set to ref Uso vs. Gunther

Natalya vs. Kiana James is scheduled for the WWE Main Event Tapings

Creeds vs. AOP is scheduled for the WWE Main Event Tapings

Gable vs. Zayn is listed as non Title.

Ricochet vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE SPEED Championship is scheduled for before Raw

Alpha Academy, Dominik Mysterio are set for the show.

Paul Ellering and Ivy Nile are at the taping

SPOILERS

Jey Uso vs. Gunther is set for three segments

Tag title match is set for two segments

A top contender match for the women’s tag titles is set with Shayna & Zoey, Kayden & Katana, Maxxine & IVY, and Dakota & Kairi. It is slated for two segments.

No surprise, but Bron’s match is to be a squash