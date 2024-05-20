Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place in Greesboro, North Carolina and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below are match and segment spoilers courtesy of Fightful Select.
Lineup:
Sami Zayn promo
Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable
Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon
QOTR: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
Tag Titles: Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth
Becky Lynch promo
SPOILER MATCH
KOTR: Jey Uso vs. Gunther
BACKSTAGE NEWSChad
Patton is set to ref Uso vs. Gunther
Natalya vs. Kiana James is scheduled for the WWE Main Event Tapings
Creeds vs. AOP is scheduled for the WWE Main Event Tapings
Gable vs. Zayn is listed as non Title.
Ricochet vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE SPEED Championship is scheduled for before Raw
Alpha Academy, Dominik Mysterio are set for the show.
Paul Ellering and Ivy Nile are at the taping
SPOILERS
Jey Uso vs. Gunther is set for three segments
Tag title match is set for two segments
A top contender match for the women’s tag titles is set with Shayna & Zoey, Kayden & Katana, Maxxine & IVY, and Dakota & Kairi. It is slated for two segments.
No surprise, but Bron’s match is to be a squash