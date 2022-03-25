Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage of tonight’s show.

Below are current plans for tonight:

* A video on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* A video on Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland

* An in-ring promo by Ronda Rousey

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet vs. Angel Garza in a non-title match. Ricochet vs. Humberto is also scheduled

* Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

* Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to close the show with an in-ring segment

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

