The following plans for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live coverage post.

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to open the show. This will set up Lynch and Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

* The Kevin Owens Show with Seth Rollins is scheduled. Owens is set to face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* A graduation ceremony for RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy is planned

* Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

* Omos vs. Reggie

* A promo by Maryse

* The Mysterios and The Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled to main event

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* Bobby Lashley issues an “All Mighty Response” to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s jokes

* Doudrop and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Doudrop

* What’s next for RK-Bro? Can Randy Orton and Riddle bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team Titles

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.