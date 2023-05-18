Two more Double Or Nothing matches were revealed during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings, bringing the number of matches on the card to 8.

The Rampage tapings saw Taya Valkyrie attack AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill after her Open Challenge. Valkyrie then stood over Cargill and announce that they will lock up for the title at the pay-per-view.

There was also an in-ring segment where Ethan Page interrupted a promo from The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy, which allowed The Gunns to attack them from behind. Page and The Gunns proceeded to beat down The Hardys and Kassidy, and the six-man match was made for Double Or Nothing. You can click here for the Rampage spoilers.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card, which includes the spoilers from Rampage:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.