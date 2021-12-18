WWE is filming two episodes of SmackDown tonight at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, according to Fightful Select. One episode will air tonight on FOX, and the other will air next Friday night on FOX as the Christmas Eve special.

Below is the tentative line-up for next Friday’s Christmas Eve SmackDown:

* The opening segment is scheduled to feature Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Happy Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. This will set up a Miracle on 34th Street Fight with McIntyre and The New Day vs. The Usos and Moss

* A 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match is scheduled to receive a significant amount of time with the winner receiving a title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who will be on commentary with Rick Boogs. The Gauntlet will feature Cesaro, Ricochet, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Humberto, Angel

* There are promos with Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm also scheduled

* The main event is scheduled to be Banks and Storm vs. Shotzi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

UPDATE: These plans are subject to change as the women’s tag team match is opening tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more news and full spoilers from the taping.

