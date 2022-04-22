WWE will be taping the April 29 edition of SmackDown on FOX at tonight’s SmackDown taping in Albany, NY. The episode, which is the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show, is being taped ahead of time due to the roster being in the UK next week.

The following scheduled line-up has been revealed for next week, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full spoiler results from the taping shortly.

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match

* Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Shanky

* Raquel Rodriguez is scheduled for a squash match

* A contract signing for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

* There’s a series of “confusingly listed” matches with The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus listed

* Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

* Beat The Clock Challenge: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah

