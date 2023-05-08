New details have been on tentative plans for Monday’s post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of WWE RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE had numerous “missing” posters made for Becky Lynch to further the feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch has not been on RAW since April 10, when Stratus turned heel on her, and WWE has continued the storyline regardless. It was reported then that Lynch had been dealing with a minor foot injury, which was recently exacerbated.

We noted before how WWE announced the 12 Superstars to compete in the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, which you can find at this link. There’s still no word yet on the two Triple Threats for RAW, but word is that the tournament will take up a significant portion of Monday’s episode.

A new social media storyline with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green is also set to continue on RAW. Deville and Green, who were drafted to RAW as a tag team, are trying to get a rematch with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. As seen in the TikTok video below, Green has approached fans, staff and roster members to sign her petition so that management will grant the request for the rematch.

Deville responded to Green’s video and wrote, “DO THE RIGHT THING.”

Furthermore, with the post-Draft rosters officially going into effect on Monday, it was noted that “a new and immediate infusion” of talent is expected to take shape beginning tomorrow.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.