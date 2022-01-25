Below are several plans for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live RAW coverage.

* Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are set to kick off the show with their Weigh-In

* Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella is planned

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is scheduled to defend against Kevin Owens

* The RK-Bro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy Academic Challenge segment will include a spelling bee, going into Chad Gable vs. Randy Orton

* A new Alexa Bliss vignette will air

* AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory is planned

* A split-screen interview with Doudrop and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is planned

* The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits is scheduled

* A “Rumble By The Numbers” video will air

* The Miz hosting Maryse’s birthday party will apparently go on last

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight's RAW:

