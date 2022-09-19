Below are a few spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* A celebration is planned for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. A Damage CTRL golf cart and another limousine was planned for the segment

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled to get a lot of time. Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory is the other previously announced match

* A MizTV segment with The Miz is planned

* Dexter Lumis is scheduled to come through the ring at some point in the show

