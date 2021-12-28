Several plans for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live RAW coverage post. Below are matches and segments planned as of this evening:

* Chad Gable vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle

* R-Truth and Tamina Snuka vs. Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

* AJ Styles vs. Apollo Crews, a change from the planned AJ vs. Omos match

* A Kevin Owens promo to set up Owens vs. Cedric Alexander

Below is the current announced line-up by WWE:

* The go-home build for WWE Day 1

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

* The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bronament to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows in the ring

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at this link.

