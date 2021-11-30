New plans have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live coverage of the show.

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are set to open the show

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode is scheduled to take place early in the show

* The return promo for WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also scheduled early in the show, currently listed internally for after the tag team titles match

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy is scheduled, with AJ Styles and Omos on commentary

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Apollo Crews is scheduled next

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is scheduled

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match is scheduled to be the main event, with Seth Rollins on commentary

