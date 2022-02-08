Below are spoilers for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage.
* The Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy will open
* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy is planned
* A promo with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is planned
* A non-title match between AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is scheduled
* The Mysterios will appear on MizTV to set up The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki A.S.H. is planned
* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory is scheduled
* An in-ring promo by WWE Hall of Famer Lita will take place before Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan
* A new Alexa Bliss vignette will air
* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled as the main event, but it will become RK-Bro vs. Rollins and Owens
