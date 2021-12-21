Below are several WWE RAW plans for tonight’s show, courtesy of Fightful Select. These are subject to late changes. You can click here for our live RAW coverage.

* Bobby Lashley is scheduled to kick off the show

* AJ Styles and Omos are scheduled to be the MizTV guests. AJ and Omos vs. The Mysterios is also planned

* An in-ring promo with Liv Morgan is scheduled

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable is planned

* The main event is scheduled to be Lashley and WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

Below is the announced RAW line-up:

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Championship Contender’s match

* Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lashley earning a spot in the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge brings back The Cutting Edge with special guest Maryse

* The Miz hosts another episode of MizTV

Stay tuned for more.

