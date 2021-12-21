Below are several WWE RAW plans for tonight’s show, courtesy of Fightful Select. These are subject to late changes. You can click here for our live RAW coverage.
* Bobby Lashley is scheduled to kick off the show
* AJ Styles and Omos are scheduled to be the MizTV guests. AJ and Omos vs. The Mysterios is also planned
* An in-ring promo with Liv Morgan is scheduled
* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable is planned
* The main event is scheduled to be Lashley and WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins
Below is the announced RAW line-up:
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Championship Contender’s match
* Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lashley earning a spot in the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1
* WWE Hall of Famer Edge brings back The Cutting Edge with special guest Maryse
* The Miz hosts another episode of MizTV
