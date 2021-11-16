WWE has announced that WWE Champion Big E will open tonight’s RAW to address Kevin Owens, while RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will address Liv Morgan, Bobby Lashley’s dominance will continue, and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will take place. Courtesy of Fightful Select, the following matches and segments are also planned for tonight:

* Big E and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will turn into Big E, Riddle and Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins and The Usos

* Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

(These first 2 matches are interesting as WWE has already announced Balor vs. Rollins)

* Bianca Belair vs. Tamina Snuka

* Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

* Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio or Dominik Mysterio was planned as the main event as of 7pm ET

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.