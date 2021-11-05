Below are several matches and segments planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* The Bloodline is scheduled to open the show

* Mansoor and Cesaro vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

* Ricochet is scheduled to answer an Open Challenge from Drew McIntyre

* A Happy Talk segment is scheduled to turn into Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss vs. The Viking Raiders

* A segment with Hit Row and Sami Zayn is planned

