The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight:

* Sonya Deville is scheduled to open in the ring, with Naomi getting involved

* Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Los Lotharios

* A sit-down interview with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* In-Zayn segment with Sami Zayn, Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* Cesaro vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* A sit-down interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to main event and receive a lot of time

