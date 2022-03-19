Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live SmackDown coverage and Viewing Party.

The following matches and segments are planned:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will kick off the show

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios

* An in-ring promo with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is planned

* Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is planned for this spot

* Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss and Shanky is listed. It appears Shanky is replacing Jinder Mahal

* A segment with Pat McAfee apparently apologizing is planned

* Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland

* A promo with Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is planned, apparently to close the show

Below is the current announced line-up:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will collide with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland

* Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss and Jinder Mahal

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.