Courtesy of Fightful Select, several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WrestleMania 38 go-home show.

The following plans are scheduled for tonight:

* The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal opens the show

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet vs. Angel vs. Humberto is next

* A video package on Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will air

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi in a non-title match

* Ronda Rousey backstage promo, in-ring promo from SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Video package for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Rick Boogs, which will turn into Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. The Usos and Austin Theory

* Happy Talk segment with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre’s sword as their special guest

