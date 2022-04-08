Matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live SmackDown results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned internal line-up as of 7pm ET:

* Ronda Rousey was scheduled to kick off the show with an interview that features SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Xavier Woods vs. Butch

* Gunther is set to debut on SmackDown, with Ludwig Klaus (Marcel Barthel). Gunther is set to face a local talent

* Happy Talk with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Video packages for Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, as well as one for a returning Lacey Evans

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan

* A promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to close the show

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 38

* Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin host Happy Talk

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reveals what’s next on The Island of Relevancy

