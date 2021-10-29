The following plans have been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1, according to Fightful Select:

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will open the show

* Shotzi and Sasha Banks are set to be involved in an early part of the show in some capacity

* Mustafa Ali was scheduled to answer an Open Challenge by Drew McIntyre as of this morning

* Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler with Sonya Deville as the special guest referee

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day is the scheduled main event

* As noted, Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in a Trick or Street Fight is scheduled

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.