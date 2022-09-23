Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Salt Lake City, courtesy of Fightful Select. The announced line-up as of this writing is Otis vs. Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against Butch and Ridge Holland, plus an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

* A source noted that tonight’s episode is scheduled to have a lot of “action,” alluding to spots on the show. Another source said there were plans to use a “fire paper” and a table spot, as well as the setup for a potential Strap Match

* Sami Zayn is set to be officially inducted into The Bloodline as an “Honorary Uce” tonight, with Zayn being presented with a shirt, nWo-style

* Shotzi’s tank was scheduled to be at SmackDown in case it’s needed. The tank was also brought to last week’s show but it has not been used on TV since being taken away several months ago. She is set to get the tank back in the storylines shortly

* A “watch party” with Hit Row was planned

