Karrion Kross is currently scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Raleigh, NC. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Kross is scheduled for SmackDown with a “full presentation,” including the hourglass entrance.

We noted before that Ronda Rousey is being advertised for SmackDown by the PNC Arena, which was a dated listing as she was still referred to as champion. Word now is that Rousey will be returning from her storyline suspension tonight to be involved in the Clash at The Castle contract signing between Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

