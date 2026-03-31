WWE appears to be locking in key pieces of the WrestleMania 42 card.

And fans won’t have to wait long for official confirmation.

According to new details, two high-profile matches are set to be announced on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, with both bouts already firmly in place behind the scenes.

One of those matches will see Dominik Mysterio go one-on-one with Finn Balor on the grand stage. The bout is reportedly scheduled to be made official during the Raw broadcast.

That’s not all.

Speculation picked up throughout the day on Monday regarding a potential ladder match at WrestleMania 42, and sources indicate those rumors are accurate. WWE is planning a multi-person ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Penta.

Penta is slated to defend his title on Raw tonight against Kofi Kingston. Following that match, he’s expected to play a role in formally announcing the ladder match title defense for WrestleMania.

From there, WWE is anticipated to roll out a series of qualifying matches in the coming weeks to determine the participants in the high-stakes showdown.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: Fightful Select)