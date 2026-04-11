More details are beginning to surface regarding the lineup for next week’s WrestleMania go-home episode of SmackDown in Las Vegas.

As has become tradition in recent years, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is expected to take place on the blue brand once again. The match has been held on SmackDown annually since 2021, after previously being featured on the WrestleMania premium live event up until 2019.

That trend looks set to continue.

Additionally, current plans call for an 8-Man tag team match pitting MFTs against The Wyatts. While not yet officially announced, the bout is said to be part of the planned card for the high-profile WrestleMania weekend edition of the show.

More updates on the WrestleMania SmackDown lineup are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)