The card is shaping up for the upcoming WWE NXT “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” Premium Live Event.

WWE taped the September 20 and September 27 NXT TV episodes this past Wednesday night, and the big news coming out of the tapings was the return of Ilja Dragunov. He ended up in a face-off with JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and it was agreed that they will do battle in a Triple Threat for the title at Halloween Havoc.

Halloween Havoc is expected to be officially announced in the next week or so. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and it will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. This will be the first NXT TakeOver event since TakeOver 36 on August 22, 2021. WWE dropped the TakeOver name when they revamped the brand to NXT 2.0 back in September 2021, but the NXT 2.0 brand is coming to an end and they are set to go back to the black & gold brand beginning with the next live episode on October 4.

While not confirmed by WWE as of this writing, below are the rumored top bouts for Halloween Havoc with more matches expected to be added:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

(Could be a Triple Threat with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark added)

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

(Possibly a stipulation match; could be Grimes, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Gacy and The Dyad)

The Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

