WWE reportedly has major title plans in the works for WrestleMania 39.

As we’ve noted, WWE is hoping to lock in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, presumably on Night 2 of WrestleMania, but they need him confirmed before the Royal Rumble for obvious creative reasons. Rock’s busy schedule is the potential issue here. It was recently reported that WWE was working on back-up plans in case Rock vs. Reigns isn’t possible.

In an update, a new report from WrestlingNews notes that WWE has a working idea for RAW and SmackDown to have their own top titles going into the summer, and with that idea comes two big main events for WrestleMania 39.

The main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 would see Seth Rollins take on Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. Night 2 would be headlined by Reigns vs. The Rock, but if Rock is unable to perform, it would be Reigns vs. Rhodes.

It remains to be seen how WWE will split up the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title, but there’s several potential scenarios they could do with the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber coming up.

