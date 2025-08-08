Multiple current WWE and former WWE Superstars are popping up on the big screen in new high-profile Hollywood projects.

Roman Reigns can be seen in the newly released Amazon MGM film, “The Pickup.” While credited simply as ‘MMA Fighter,’ Reigns appears in a scene taking part in a flashy photo shoot in front of a massive vault, flanked by women and piles of cash. In the storyline, the film’s protagonists trick him into leaving by convincing him that his upcoming opponent is holding an impromptu press conference and talking trash, allowing them to swipe the cash.

Roman Reigns in ‘THE PICKUP.’ Now streaming on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/xLsLh5kLq6 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 7, 2025

In the upcoming “Naked Gun” reboot, Cody Rhodes makes a cameo as a bartender. His character gets questioned, and ultimately roughed up, by Liam Neeson’s lead role in a comedic interrogation scene.

Also appearing in the remake of the cult-classic comedy formerly starring Leslie Nielsen in a surprise appearance, Dave Bautista also pops up. He fills in for Liam Neeson’s character just before a dramatic confrontation with the film’s villain, explaining that Neeson “went to the restroom.” Bautista, dressed exactly like Neeson, delivers the lines, then apologizes to Neeson afterward for not quite getting them right.

You can view photos from The Naked Gun movie of the Dave Bautista cameo and other special appearances, including Cody Rhodes, Bruce Buffer, “Big” John McCarthy, Justin Gaethje and Weird Al Yankovic, via the Instagram post from the official WrestlingHeadlines.com account (@wrestling_headlines) embedded below.