WWE’s main roster is about to get some fresh faces.

And soon.

As noted in our WWE Raw Spoilers updates for tonight’s post-WrestleMania show on April 20, two names from WWE NXT are moving up.

And in a big way.

Ethan Page makes his jump from NXT to WWE with a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender match tonight on WWE Raw against Je’Von Evans.

Meanwhile, Sol Ruca will also move up in a big way, with the former double champion squaring off against newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan tonight on WWE Raw.

If that wasn’t enough, another big NXT name is making the move to the WWE main roster, too.

And he’s not far behind Page and Ruca.

According to one source, former NXT and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is expected to make the move from NXT to the WWE main roster starting on next week’s WWE Raw on April 27.

Whether or not Hendry’s move to the WWE main roster is a permanent one remains to be seen, however it is known that his 4/27 appearance on WWE Raw will include a Joe Hendry concert segment.

(H/T: Fightful Select)