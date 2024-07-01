Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw takes place from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and will be broadcast on the USA Network. PW Insider has released a report revealing the lineup order for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below.

*Jey Uso promo opens the show.

*Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods.

*WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.

*Seth Rollins promo.

*Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark – MITB Qualifying bout.

*Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.

*Sami Zayn promo.

*Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragonuv – MITB Qualifying bout.

UPDATE: WrestleVotes has just released a tweet revealing that the Wyatts will be involved in the opening segment of Raw.