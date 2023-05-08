The planned Triple Threat matches have been revealed for the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament kicking off on tonight’s RAW.

A new report from PWInsider reveals that Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is planned, while Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor is also planned.

The winners of these two matches will meet in tonight’s RAW main event with the winner advancing to WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia, to face a SmackDown Superstar that will be determined this Friday night with two Triple Threat bouts and the main event. The winner at Night of Champions will be crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for a big tournament spoiler on Rhodes. You can also click here for big spoiler updates on tonight’s creative plans, and click here for more spoiler notes on tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.