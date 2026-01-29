With Royal Rumble weekend officially here, speculation continues to ramp up regarding possible surprise entrants in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event in Saudi Arabia, multiple names have been discussed internally for potential involvement on the show.

Among those mentioned are NXT standouts Sol Ruca and Lola Vice. Ruca, in particular, fueled additional speculation throughout the week after being noticeably absent from recent NXT programming, leading to increased chatter about a possible Royal Rumble appearance.

There has also been discussion surrounding Mr. Iguana from AAA as a potential entrant, adding another international wildcard to the mix.

At this time, none of the three names have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble matches, but all were at least discussed in connection with the event.

As an interesting side note, Sol Ruca is currently listed with the 26th-best odds to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match on MyBookie, for whatever that may be worth.

While appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.

