The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* The contract signing for Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash will open. Drew Gulak and Adam Pearce are to be involved

* Xavier Woods vs. Butch

* Gunther is scheduled for a squash match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are set for an interview, with involvement from Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel

* Backstage segments with Sami Zayn and also Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Another Lacey Evans vignette is scheduled to air

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match is scheduled to headline

