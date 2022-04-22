Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* The contract signing for Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash will open. Drew Gulak and Adam Pearce are to be involved
* Xavier Woods vs. Butch
* Gunther is scheduled for a squash match
* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are set for an interview, with involvement from Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Madcap Moss vs. Angel
* Backstage segments with Sami Zayn and also Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
* Another Lacey Evans vignette is scheduled to air
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match is scheduled to headline
Below is the current announced line-up:
