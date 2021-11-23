WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is scheduled to give an Open Challenge on tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn is currently set to answer that challenge.

On a related note, Austin Theory vs. WWE Champion Big E is scheduled for tonight, with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at ringside.

Theory will get the title shot apparently due to the show-opening angle with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. You can read about that angle and join our full coverage post by clicking here.

