Some spoilers ahead of today’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event.

PW Insider is reporting that the show will open with the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match, which features LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and Andrade competing for the briefcase.

That’s not all. Insider is also reporting that the six-man tag team matchup pitting Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu) will be headlining. Triple H did tease a few surprises on the night so perhaps a certain Tribal Chief will be making his return after months away.

*UPDATE:

-Trish Stratus will be cutting a promo after the opener.

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the I.C. title will be next.

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Title will be next.

-Women’s MITB ladder match will be right before the main event.

Stay tuned.